WARE George William Ware, Jr. Of Dayton, MD died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on October 25, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Lucinda and daughters Alison and Rebecca and their spouses; his siblings Bonnie, Michael, Barbara, and Maria and their spouses; many nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Ware, Sr. and Patricia Kirby Ware, his stepmother Joan Barden Ware, and his sister Cynthia Ware. George was born on December 28, 1949 in Boston, MA. He attended Assumption Prep in Worcester, MA and Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Wheaton, MD, graduating from Good Counsel in 1968. He attended Holy Cross College, graduating with a BA in History in 1972. He also studied History at Columbia University and went on to obtain an MA in History from the University of Maryland in 1979. He married his wife of 42 years, Lucinda, in 1978. George had a lengthy and accomplished career in proposal management. His career spanned 36 years, 20 of which were spent working at Fortune 500 companies, including Lockheed Martin, ACS, and EMCOR. George was known for his exceptional writing, editing, and negotiation skills and for being a mentor to his colleagues. He worked extensively on both government and private sector contracts. He was named Employee of the Year at Martin Marietta in 1990 and at Lockheed Martin in 1996. George also worked as an independent consultant until his retirement in 2012. George will be remembered for his love of history and his passion for science fiction novels and films. George was an avid reader, book collector, long distance runner, and rock music enthusiast. He also enjoyed writing his own science fiction stories and was a lifelong fan of Washington, D.C. sports teams. He delighted in helping others and will be remembered for being a giving and generous friend and colleague. George was a happy person, steady father, loving husband, and supportive brother. In lieu of flowers, the Ware family asks that donations be made in George's memory to Gilchrist Hospice Care. Donations can be made online at gilchristcares.org
, or may be mailed to the following address: Gilchrist 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350 Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031 An in-person memorial service will be held at a later date.