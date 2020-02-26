George R. Warholic Sr.
Formerly of Rockville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 22, 2020 surrounded by loving family at home in Frederick, Maryland. He was diagnosed with Pleural Mesothelioma in April 2018 and fought a valiant battle enduring major surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. George was born on February 8, 1947 in Twin Rocks, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Matachosky) Warholic and his brother John Warholic Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia (Wolfe); children George (Claudine), Michael, and Jennifer (James) Wilson; grandchildren Kevin, Lacie, Jamie, Kayla, James Jr., Ethan, Chloe, Jonathan; his brother, David (Joyce) Warholic and nephew, Scott (Stacey) Warholic. Services will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, in Frederick, Maryland, Visitation on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a wake service from 8 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.; Visitation Friday 10 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. and luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to St. Katherine Drexel Building Fund: [email protected]
. Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be expressed at