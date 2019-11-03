

George Schettler Webb



Of Easton, Maryland died Monday, October 21, 2019. He was 78 years old. George was born on September 7, 1941 in Alexandria, Virginia. He was the second of four sons to Dr. Clifford Airston Webb and Phyllis Schettler Webb. George grew up in Alexandria, Virginia and graduated from The College of William and Mary in 1963. It was at William and Mary where George met his wife of 56 years, Donna Nunn Webb. George and Donna raised their two girls; Laurie Webb McGeoghegan and Kelley Webb in Clifton, Virginia, with the loving support of Donna's parents, Dwight and Jerry Nunn. In 1976, along with his youngest brother, George founded The Airston Corporation, a residential building company named after their father. George presided over his successful company for over 30 years and was a mentor to his son-in- law, Sean McGeoghegan who is still in the building business today. George was a long-time resident of Easton, Maryland having purchased a home on Peachblossom Creek in 1989. He and Donna redesigned the original home in 2002 and subsequently retired full time to Easton. George enjoyed boating, art collecting, traveling and spending time with his family. He and Donna were especially active in the lives of their two grandsons, Jack and Ryan, who greatly appreciated their Umpy's wry sense of humor.

George is survived by his wife, Donna Nunn Webb; daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Sean McGeoghegan of Haymarket, VA; daughter, Kelley Webb of Portland, OR; two grandsons, Jack and Ryan McGeoghegan of Haymarket, VA; sister-in-law, Beverly Webb of Sanibel, FL; brother James Webb of Winchester, VA; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Nancy Webb of Murfreesboro, TN; brother-in-law, Dwight Elvin Nunn, Jr. and his daughters, Amy and Alex and their families; and many nieces and nephews.