

GEORGE ROLAND WEEKS, JR. "Skip"

Commander USN (Ret.)



Commander George "Skip" Roland Weeks, Jr. USN (Ret.) passed away in the company of his beloved wife and youngest daughter on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Fairfax, VA after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 81 years old.

Skip was born on July 5, 1938 in Parris Island, SC to LtCol George Roland Weeks USMC and Caroline Louise Burnett. His father was a WWII POW and, subsequently, died in Japan after surviving the Bataan death march.

Skip graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1960, a member of the 7th Company, with a Surface Navy service selection, particularly destroyers. Following graduation, Skip married the love of his life Elizabeth "Libby" Fahy on November 12, 1960.

Skip retired from the Navy with 20 years of service. He worked for the next 20 years for defense contractors in the Washington, DC area.

Skip was a devoted family man and an avid sports fan. He enjoyed refereeing basketball games, playing golf, and watching all types of sports. He proudly supported and enthusiastically followed his granddaughters' high school and collegiate volleyball and golf careers.

Skip is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth "Libby" (Fahy) Weeks; their two daughters, Jacqueline Weeks Brooks (Robert) and Jennifer Diane Connatser (Scott); and their three granddaughters, Tiffany Connatser, Shannon Brooks, and Brittany Connatser.

A memorial service will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA at noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Skip will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.