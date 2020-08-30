1/
George White
George L. White Jr.  
On Friday August 28, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Carolyn M. White; loving father of Matthew C. White (Nora) and Dillon M. White (Suzanne); brother of Marguerite Mahony and Catherine White. Also survived by three grandchildren, Cecilia, Riley and Mason. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD 20854 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment: St. Gabriels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Montgomery Hospice. Please sign the family guestbook at:www.devolfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
