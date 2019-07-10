GEORGE VICTOR WICKSTROM
George Victor Wickstrom, P.E., 87, of Glenn Dale, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Wickstrom, three married daughters, Valerie Hudson, Gail Parks, and Lorraine Wickstrom, along with seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was born in 1932 in Brooklyn, NY, the only child of Linea and Victor Wickstrom and grew up in both Manhattan and Brooklyn. He was a graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School and the Cooper Union College of Engineering in New York City where he received a degree in Civil Engineering. He also received a certificate in Traffic Engineering from Yale University
and earned his Professional Engineering license. He worked in New York City, NY, Newark, NJ, Philadelphia, PA and Wilmington, DE before moving to Kensington, MD to work in Washington, DC as a Traffic Engineer and Transportation Planner. Before retiring in 1992, he worked 25 years for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Transportation Planning Board.
A service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Capital Caring's Center Greenbelt, MD at www.capitalcaring.org
.