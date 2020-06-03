

George L. Wilks

Known as "Crip", departed this life Monday May 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of Barbara L. Wilks and father of Lincoln, Kimberly and Reginald. He is also survived by grandchildren Lincoln III, Alexis, Ashley, Cameron, Nina Sibert, Charles, Johnathan, Catherine, Nathaniel; sisters Dorothy Wilks, Sarah Reid, Ann Johnson (Troy); sister-in-law Toni Pearson; brother-in-law Mark Carter. Public visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church Chesterbrook, 1740 Kirby Road, McLean, VA 22101. A private gravesite committal immediately following visitation. A celebration of life will be held later this year for all who knew him. Arrangements by Chinn-Baker Funeral Service.



