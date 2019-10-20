The Washington Post

GEORGE Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE Williams.
Service Information
Dunn & Sons Funeral Home - Washington
5635 Eads Street Northeast
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-0535
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
2458 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
2458 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

GEORGE G. WILLIAMS  

George Griffin Williams, 60, of Suitland, MD died Friday, September 6, 2019. He is survived by his mother Ruth Evelyn (Frazier) Williams. He was predeceased by his father James L. Williams and his sister Dr. Janet E. Williams-Guest. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitors received beginning at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2458 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20020. George is deeply loved and missed by all that knew him. Cards and regards for the family may be sent in lieu of flowers to Kristen Guest c/o Dunn & Sons at 5635 Eads St. NE, Washington, DC 20019. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.