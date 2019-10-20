GEORGE G. WILLIAMS
George Griffin Williams, 60, of Suitland, MD died Friday, September 6, 2019. He is survived by his mother Ruth Evelyn (Frazier) Williams. He was predeceased by his father James L. Williams and his sister Dr. Janet E. Williams-Guest. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitors received beginning at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2458 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20020. George is deeply loved and missed by all that knew him. Cards and regards for the family may be sent in lieu of flowers to Kristen Guest c/o Dunn & Sons at 5635 Eads St. NE, Washington, DC 20019. A private interment will be held at a later date.