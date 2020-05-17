Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE WINKLE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WINKEL George W. Winkel (Age 78) Formerly of McLean VA, passed away suddenly on May 3, 2020 in Richmond, VA after sustaining a massive intracranial hemorrhage in his home. He was surrounded by his wife and family, who also live in the Richmond area. George was born in Washington DC on November 5, 1941 to Lily and George Winkel Sr., and married Adeline O'Connell in 1997. He graduated in 1959 from Mackin High School, and went on to earn his Bachelors and Masters in Law Enforcement from The American University. Dedicated to Public Service. George's first job was with the U.S. Postal Service. In 1962 he received an appointment to the U.S. Park Police (USPP). He rose to the rank of Major, later retiring in 1983. While in the USPP, he served as a foot & cruiser patrol officer, dispatcher, National Park Service Regional Law Enforcement Officer for the Southeast Region, and Commander of the Research & Planning Office. Upon retirement, George was Commander of the Technical Services Branch. He was a graduate of the 101st session of the FBI National Academy. After his USPP retirement, he became Chief of Police in Herndon, VA, Old Orchard Beach, ME, and Chevy Chase Village, MD. George is survived by his wife, Addie; son Mark (Julie) Winkel, grandsons Braden and Parker, daughter-in-law Robin Winkel and three grandchildren, Sara, Shayna and Cole, and two great grandchildren (Declynn and Levi); also, brother, retired USPP Deputy Chief Edward F. Winkel (Pam) of Apopka, Florida. He also leaves behind the Cioffi and DiMisa families, and a host of cherished friends near and far. He was preceded in death by his late son, William "Bud" Allan Winkel (Bealeton, Virginia); his mother, Lily Winkel, and his father, George William Winkel, Sr., Metropolitan Police Officer. George lived life to its fullest. He was passionate about maintaining ties with family and friends and was famous for sending out his daily jokes and inspirational messages to people he knew around the world. He loved travel, especially cruising, "Stanley" (his special rum punch), food and wine, baking, gardening, mystery reading, the daily crossword puzzle, and theater. If you ever needed to hear a good story - he had one ready. Cheers to a life well lived and greatly loved! In lieu of flowers, donations may go to 1st Stage, a small non-profit 501 (c) (3) regional community theater, which George fully enjoyed and supported. Services will be private. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020

