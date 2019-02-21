GEORGE "Peter" WINKLER

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE "Peter" WINKLER.

 

George Winkler "Peter"  

Of Washington, DC on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 55 of cancer. Loving son of Maura and George Winkler. Beloved brother of Maureen Belger (John), James "Jimmy" (Kerstin) and John "Teddy" (Marta). Devoted uncle to Matthew, Ryan, Brigid, Deirdre, Erin, George and Annie. Survived by many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Friday, February 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 1830 Connecticut Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20009 on Saturday, February 23 at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Margaret's or The President Woodrow Wilson House in his honor. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Funeral Home
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.