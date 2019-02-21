George Winkler "Peter"
Of Washington, DC on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 55 of cancer. Loving son of Maura and George Winkler. Beloved brother of Maureen Belger (John), James "Jimmy" (Kerstin) and John "Teddy" (Marta). Devoted uncle to Matthew, Ryan, Brigid, Deirdre, Erin, George and Annie. Survived by many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Friday, February 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 1830 Connecticut Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20009 on Saturday, February 23 at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Margaret's or The President Woodrow Wilson House in his honor. Please view and sign the family guestbook at