

GEORGE R. YOUNTS, JR.



George Ronie Younts, Jr. was born July 5, 1931 in Greensboro, NC. He passed on to his next journey on July 3, 2019.

George was in the Air Force for four years prior to going to Texas A&M, where he earned his Engineering Degree. He then attended GW out of Fort Worth, Texas and earned his Masters in Political Science. George worked as a Diplomat for Foreign Service through the State Department.

George is survived by his wife, Patricia N. Younts of 64 years. He had three children, Vicki Lynn Brown, George Michael Younts and is survived by his 3rd child, John Nolan Younts. He is also survived by his three grandchildren; Lisa Hall, Kelsey Younts and Waverly Younts. George was also lucky enough to be survived by his two great-grandchildren; Zachary Hall and Seneca Hall.

We will always remember what a great man you were and all of the memories on Ladyslipper Lane, skiing in Vail and Austria, our many trips to Hilton Head and all of the jokes you told. We love you PoPo xoxo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9325 West Street, Manassas, VA 20110.

Interment will be held at a later date.