

GEORGE ZAPATA, JR. "Jorge"

1947-2019



George Zapata Jr. "Jorge" aged 71, passed into eternal rest on Sunday November 3, 2019 at home in Washington, DC. Jorge was born and raised in Laredo, Texas.

Jorge was a University of Texas at Austin graduate in 1970. He moved to Los Angeles, CA, in 1972 where he worked with Project SER, an Hispanic civil rights organization. One year later, he was reassigned by SER to our nation's capital, where Jorge resided the remainder of his life. He also worked for other civil rights organizations and for business associations. For a time, he endeavored private enterprise by operating Bello Interiors. Throughout his life, Jorge was energetic and enthusiastic about life. He is also remembered for his willingness to engage in major projects.

Jorge was predeceased by his parents, George and Eva Zapata, his sister Lucille Elaine Zapata, and his nephew Sergio R. Garcia, Jr. He is survived by his Life Partner Gary Young, sister Sylvia (Sergio) Garcia, brother Luis (Alma) Zapata, and brother Daniel Zapata, nieces and nephews.

A brief religious service was held on November 5 at DeVol Funeral Home.