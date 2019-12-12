

Georgetta Pluchino HopOnick



Of Clarksburg, MD passed away on December 9, 2019 at home surrounded by family After showing incredible resilience coping with cancer. Born Jan 10, 1947 to Salvatore and Josephine (Autore) Pluchino of Milford, CT. Graduated from Milford HS then Quinnipiac University in 1967. Married to Dennis Hoponick on August 16, 1969. They relocated to the Washington, DC region in 1970 for work. George was a successful real estate agent at Weichert Realtors and the magical center of our family.

Survived by her devoted husband of 50 years; children Chris (Kara) Hoponick of Ashburn, VA, Kim (Scott) DeRobertis of West Milford, NJ, Jenny (Ben) Redmon of Chapel Hill, NC, and Michael (fiancé Elise Hagerty) Hoponick; plus seven beloved grandchildren, Sam, Lily, Maddox, Tanner, Isaac, Edison, and Colton; sisters Joanne Pluchino of East Haven, CT, and Sandy (Tony) Baldelli of Ansonia, CT. Predeceased by her loving parents, and sister Sally Pluchino Caruso.

All are welcome to help us celebrate her amazing life. The wake is at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850 from 4 to 7 p.m. on December 16, 2019. The service is on December 17, 2019 at Saint Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Rd, Rockville, MD 20854 starting with eulogies at 10:15 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at Parklawn Cemetery.