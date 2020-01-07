

GEORGIA E. BARTON (AGE 95)



Of College Park, MD; born on August 21, 1924 in Olney, MO passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hillhaven Assisted Living Center, Adelphi, MD. She married her loving husband Richard Barton on November 24, 1950. It was a union which lasted over 69 years, producing four children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her top priority was always her family and the time they spent together. Visitors were welcomed as though they were her own. Wife of Richard; mother of David and wife, Colleen of Germantown, MD, Dennis and wife, Claire of Crofton, MD, Donald and JoAnn of Deale, MD, and Deborah, who was her best friend of Greenbelt, MD; grandmother of Jennifer Young and husband, Derek, Danielle Swimm and husband, Jeremy, Lisa Barton, and Robert Barton; great-grandkids, Kylie, Mikey, Brandon, Jonathan and Isla Rose; sister of Gail Leonard, the late Jewel Groh, Cargie Schieble, Forrine Moore, Charles (Chuck) Stotler, Joseph (Bill) Stotler and Sybil Creech; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Joseph on December 10, 1966, her mother, Mazie on December 7, 1933, step-mother Vanetta Stotler. Family and Friends will be received at Borgwardt Funeral Home, Beltsville, MD on Friday, January 10, from 10:30 a.m. until time of celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD