

Georgia Mae Bloss

Fondly known to all as "Georgie", after a brief illness, quietly transitioned at Washington Hospital Center on May 23, 2020. She was born April 1, 1935 to the late Henry and Lilar Bloss. Her brother Walter Bloss, predeceased her in 2010. Georgie was educated in the D.C. Public Schools. She was a proud Washingtonian who loved to tell stories about what happened "back in the day" in D.C. She looked forward to joining her buddies at the Office on Aging where she played cards and enjoyed bus trips. She was a member of Holy Name Church. She often spoke of the good times she shared with her buddies Willa Mae and Shirley amongst others. She leaves to mourn, her devoted niece, Deidre Bloss Douglas, cousins, Aaron Bonds and Richard Wright Jr, sister-in-law, Yvonne Bloss, great-nephews, Joshua and Jeremy Bloss Douglas and a host of friends. A special thanks to her caretaker, Tamika. Although Georgie loved life, she was not afraid to die. "Rest In Peace" Georgie! Due to COVID-19 we will be unable to have a Memorial Service. The family thanks you for your many kindnesses.



