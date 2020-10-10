GEORGIA DELYANNIS



Georgia L. Delyannis

On Monday, October 5, 2020, Georgia L. Delyannis, loving wife, mother, and yiayia, passed away at age 90. Georgia was born on January 30, 1930 in Wheeling, WV to Harry and Maria Alexander, who preceded her in death, along with her husband, Leonidas; son, Harry, and sister, Delores. She is survived by her son, Theodore, her daughter-in-law, Kelly, four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Yacine Ngom for her loving care of Georgia over the past eight years. A visitation will be held at Murphy Arlington Funeral Home on Monday, October 12, from, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday October 13, at 11 a.m. followed by burial at National Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Helle #283 Daughters of Penelope at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041.



