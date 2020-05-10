GEORGIA M. GASKINS-CROOKS
Georgia M. Gaskins-Crooks, age 98, of Dayton, OH passed away April 26, 2020. She was born March 27th, 1922 in Millersburg, KY. She was a resident of Larkin Chase Center in Bowie, MD for the past six years. Georgia was married and spent the majority of her life in Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur D. Gaskins and W. Robert Crooks; parents, W. Junior and Lettie January; sisters Mary and Willa; brother, Joseph; son, Arthur D. Gaskins, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Jones ( Charles III ) and Vonda Stone ( Gregory Sr.); daughter-in-law, Couki Gaskins; grandchildren: Charlotte Gaskins Watkins ( James), Gregory Stone Jr., Erica Williams ( Eddie) and Alexander Stone ( Tiffany); 8 great grandchildren: Georgia, Victoria, Rahel, Gregory III, Zandria, Micah, Aniyah and Olivia and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Interment will be at Dayton National Cemetery.