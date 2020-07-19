GEORGIA MANTZOURANIS

GEORGIA KARAMBELLAS MANTZOURANIS (Age 85)
Fell asleep in the Lord surrounded with love on July 12, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Michael G. Mantzouranis; devoted daughter of the late Dimitrios and Vassiliki Karambellas; loving mother of George Michael (MaryBeth) Mantzouranis and James Michael (Maria) Mantzouranis; adored grandmother of Michael George, the late Briana Patricia, Eleni Georgia, Nicolas James, and Georgia Evie; cherished sister of the late Stavroula Karambellas and Tula (James) Deligianis. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to COVID-19 rules, a max of 50 people will be allowed at church and at the cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, for the funeral viewing at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral services (family) at 11 a.m. at the Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington, DC, 701 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD 20905. Additionally, the church service will be "Livestreamed" through the church website at www.schgoc.org
. Interment will immediately follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church (address above) or online at www.schgoc.org
. May her memory be eternal.