

Georgia Jarboe Petsche (Age 87)



Died peacefully on June 22, 2019 in Reston, VA. A Washington native, she was born on July 29, 1932 to Dr. Eugene D. Jarboe and Georgia Piet Jarboe. She attended school at Georgetown Visitation, and Mount Vernon College.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband George T. Petsche, and by her son, Mark Aaron Petsche. She is survived by her daughters, Teddy Hedrick of Reston, VA, Jeanne Bidwell of Great Falls, VA, and by her sons Bill Petsche of Annapolis, MD, Bob Petsche of Ocean Pines, MD and John Petsche of Potomac, MD, as well as 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Georgia worked as a property manager for McLean Gardens, River Place and Watson Place. She was also instrumental in creating the Carderock Springs Citizens Association

An industrious, decisive, and generous woman, Georgia will be remembered for her tremendous inner strength and iron will which was tempered with love and humor. As the foundation stone of the Petsche family, Georgia surrounded herself with family and the many friends her children would often bring home. She loved the beach, loved to laugh and was never short on advice for the many young men and women who came to her for support, guidance and a kind word.

Georgia and George Petsche were married for 68 wild and crazy years during which time she ceaselessly took care of both family and friends with home cooked meals, heartfelt advice and legendary parties. Petsche Parties were Epic Events and kept all who knew and loved the family connected.

Georgia will be dearly missed by many. She will be interred next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery