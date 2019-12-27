Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGIANA MOORE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MOORE Georgiana Muriel Moore (Age 95) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home at Westminster Canterbury, Winchester, VA. Georgiana was born in 1924 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, daughter of the late George and Ann Moore. Georgi, as she was known to family and friends, was as a member of the greatest generation - the generation that witnessed so many of the milestones that defined the 20th Century. She graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin with a degree in psychology at the age of 20 and was a life member of Delta Gamma Fraternity. On December 22, 1946, Georgi married her childhood sweetheart, Robert E. Moore. She supported them while Bob attended the University of Wisconsin on the GI Bill. After Bob graduated, they moved to Ohio and eventually settled in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC. Following Bob's retirement they purchased Winterset Farm in Fauquier County, VA. While Georgi was skeptical about living in the country, she grew to love the panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and celebrating the holidays at the farm, especially Thanksgiving. Georgi was a devout Episcopalian, where she was an active member of Leeds Episcopal Church, Markham, VA. She was a staunch Republican and helped grow the political party in Northern Virginia. Georgi loved playing the game of Bridge. In her later years, she cruised the world and loved experiencing the many cultures with which she came into contact. Georgi is survived by her three children, Kathleen Moore Roberson (Thad) of San Angelo, TX, Brian R. Moore (Karen) of Marshall, VA, and John C. Moore of Haymarket, VA; her five grandchildren of whom she was immensely proud, Katharine Roberson Clements, Thomas K. Roberson, Reese A. Moore, Allison E. Moore and Robert C. Moore. She is further survived by two great-grandchildren, Carsyn and Connor Clements and her brother, James N. Moore (Nancy) of Marietta, GA. Georgi was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob, and her brother, Thomas N. Moore. A memorial to celebrate Georgi's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at The Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish, 4332 Leeds Manor Road, Markham, VA 22643 with The Reverend Katherine Bryant officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Georgiana's memory to The Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish, 4332 Leeds Manor Road, Markham, VA 22643 or the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

MOORE Georgiana Muriel Moore (Age 95) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home at Westminster Canterbury, Winchester, VA. Georgiana was born in 1924 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, daughter of the late George and Ann Moore. Georgi, as she was known to family and friends, was as a member of the greatest generation - the generation that witnessed so many of the milestones that defined the 20th Century. She graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin with a degree in psychology at the age of 20 and was a life member of Delta Gamma Fraternity. On December 22, 1946, Georgi married her childhood sweetheart, Robert E. Moore. She supported them while Bob attended the University of Wisconsin on the GI Bill. After Bob graduated, they moved to Ohio and eventually settled in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC. Following Bob's retirement they purchased Winterset Farm in Fauquier County, VA. While Georgi was skeptical about living in the country, she grew to love the panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and celebrating the holidays at the farm, especially Thanksgiving. Georgi was a devout Episcopalian, where she was an active member of Leeds Episcopal Church, Markham, VA. She was a staunch Republican and helped grow the political party in Northern Virginia. Georgi loved playing the game of Bridge. In her later years, she cruised the world and loved experiencing the many cultures with which she came into contact. Georgi is survived by her three children, Kathleen Moore Roberson (Thad) of San Angelo, TX, Brian R. Moore (Karen) of Marshall, VA, and John C. Moore of Haymarket, VA; her five grandchildren of whom she was immensely proud, Katharine Roberson Clements, Thomas K. Roberson, Reese A. Moore, Allison E. Moore and Robert C. Moore. She is further survived by two great-grandchildren, Carsyn and Connor Clements and her brother, James N. Moore (Nancy) of Marietta, GA. Georgi was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob, and her brother, Thomas N. Moore. A memorial to celebrate Georgi's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at The Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish, 4332 Leeds Manor Road, Markham, VA 22643 with The Reverend Katherine Bryant officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Georgiana's memory to The Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish, 4332 Leeds Manor Road, Markham, VA 22643 or the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.