

Georgianna F. Amini-Majdi



On April 13, 2020 Georgianna F. Amini-Majdi passed away peacefully at her residence in Davidsonville, Maryland. Born on February 20, 1920 in Iran, Mrs. Amini recently celebrated her 100th Birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Ahmad Amini, the devoted mother of the late John (Bijan) Menner, and a wonderful friend to all whose lives she touched. In addition to being a thoughtful and caring soul, Mrs. Amini possessed a terrific sense of humor. Although she passed away during a time of global uncertainty, Mrs. Amini truly enjoyed traveling the world and lived a full life as a wonderful and strong woman. She will be missed by many. A celebration of Mrs. Amini's life may be held at a later date.