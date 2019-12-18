Georgianna B. McKnight (Age 100)
Peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by one son, Fred Douglas Harrell (Annette); two daughters, Barbara J. Parker and Monta "Terry" Harrell; several grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019, 9 a.m. followed by Homegoing Service 10 a.m., at United House of Prayer For All People, 1721 7th St. NW. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by McLaughlin Funeral Home.