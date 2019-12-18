The Washington Post

Georgianna B. McKnight (Age 100)  

Peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by one son, Fred Douglas Harrell (Annette); two daughters, Barbara J. Parker and Monta "Terry" Harrell; several grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019, 9 a.m. followed by Homegoing Service 10 a.m., at United House of Prayer For All People, 1721 7th St. NW. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by McLaughlin Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 18, 2019
