The Washington Post

GEORGIE ORNDORFF

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGIE ORNDORFF.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

GEORGIE E. ORNDORFF  

Georgie E. Orndorff, 97, of Alexandria, VA, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Prior to becoming a mother, she worked for The Reconstruction Finance Corporation and Land-Lease. She was a charter member of the First Christian Church, Falls Church. Survivors include her five children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her husband of 63 years, Lewis S. Orndorff, preceeded her in death. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 6165 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA. A visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at National Memorial Park, Falls Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church, Falls Church.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.