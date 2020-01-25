GEORGIE E. ORNDORFF
Georgie E. Orndorff, 97, of Alexandria, VA, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Prior to becoming a mother, she worked for The Reconstruction Finance Corporation and Land-Lease. She was a charter member of the First Christian Church, Falls Church. Survivors include her five children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her husband of 63 years, Lewis S. Orndorff, preceeded her in death. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 6165 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA. A visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at National Memorial Park, Falls Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church, Falls Church.