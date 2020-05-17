The Washington Post

GEORGINE REDMOND

Georgine Marie Redmond  
May 1, 1937 - May 10, 2020  
 

Mother to Kelly and Greg Carper; Kim Guidash; Bryan Guidash; Christopher Redmond and grandmother of Holly, Max, Brooke, Emma, Matthew, Zelig. Born in New York City, Georgine graduated from Mount Saint Vincent (BS, Nursing), went on to New York University (MA) and Virginia Tech (Ed D). Georgine was a nurse and then a professor at American and George Mason University, retiring as the Associate Dean of the School of Nursing. As a servant of the Lord, Georgine worked as a Parish Nurse, and volunteered at the Lamb Center with the People of Praise. Georgine will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband Bob at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lamb Center, 3160 Campbell Drive Fairfax VA 22031 or to the LIFT Summer Reading Program (supporting children living in poverty) 15447 Martins Hundred Drive Centreville, VA 20120. "For more information please visit https://tinyurl.com/RedmondObit

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
