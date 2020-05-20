The Washington Post

GERALD BOWIE Sr.

Gerald P. Bowie, Sr.  

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He is survived by his children, Karen Bowie, Gerald Bowie Jr., Dr. Michael V. Bowie, and Scherrie Bowie-Cooper; three brothers, James Donald Bowie, Darryl Bowie, and David Harris; one sister, Rhonda Bowie-Best; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Gerald loved golf, bowling, and especially music. There will be a private service for the immediate family on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2020
