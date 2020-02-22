

GERALD CARMEN



Gerald Carmen of Rockville, MD passed away on February 20, 2020. He was born in 1931 in Brooklyn, NY and has lived in Rockville for the past 45 years. He was the son of Irving and Dora (Schneider) Carmen and the husband of the late Phyllis (Rutta) Carmen, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Miriam Cohen (Barry) and David Carmen (Shari); his grandchildren, Hillary, Eva, Elyse and Julie; his great-granddaughter, Lyla; and his brother, Allen Carmen. He is predeceased by his sister, Carol Ackerman. Gerald attended City College of New York and was in the US Army during the Korean War. After moving to Maryland, he worked for the May Company for 26 years as an Internal Auditor. Upon retiring, he embraced many volunteer opportunities including making and distributing food at Martha's Table for 14 years. He also loved taking long walks, traveling, and attending classes at the Osher Institute at Johns Hopkins University. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 23, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. Shiva will be observed at the home of Mim Cohen from Sunday through Tuesday with minyan at 7:30 p.m. Donations in Gerald's memory can be made to Martha's Table. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.