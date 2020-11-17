1/
GERALD "Jerry" CHATLIN
GERALD CHATLIN "Jerry" (Age 88)  
On Sunday, November 15, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Shirley Chatlin for 65 years; devoted father of Dr. Steven (Tracey) Chatlin, Mitchell Chatlin and Karyn (Gary) Schulman; dear brother of Dr. Joyce Schantz; cherished grandfather of Erica, Brad, Michael, Kevin, and Sarah. Private graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens. Contributions in his memory may be made at American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
