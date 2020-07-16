1/
GERALD "Jerry" CORNELL
GERALD CORNELL "Jerry"  
Gerald "Jerry" Cornell died peacefully on July 13, 2020, in Poolesville, MD at the age of 86. Jerry is survived by his wife, Georgette Cornell; children, Sandra Prather and Donna Springer; his five grandsons, Donald Springer, Craig Springer, Joey Springer, Thomas Prather, Jr. and Brandon Prather; and his four great-grandchildren, Sara Mason, Zachary Mason, Alyson Springer and Mary Springer. He is preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Thomas Prather and Wayne Springer. Immediate family will celebrate the life of Jerry Cornell on July 17, 2020. Please visit pumphreyfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
