Gerald "Jerry" Cornell died peacefully on July 13, 2020, in Poolesville, MD at the age of 86. Jerry is survived by his wife, Georgette Cornell; children, Sandra Prather and Donna Springer; his five grandsons, Donald Springer, Craig Springer, Joey Springer, Thomas Prather, Jr. and Brandon Prather; and his four great-grandchildren, Sara Mason, Zachary Mason, Alyson Springer and Mary Springer. He is preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Thomas Prather and Wayne Springer. Immediate family will celebrate the life of Jerry Cornell on July 17, 2020. Please visitfor full obituary.