GERALD MARLIN DARBY
Of Blacksburg, VA died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born February 1926 in Ponta, Texas, Mr. Darby retired from the Soil Conservation Service, (now the Natural Resources Conservation Service), in 1986 as National Agronomist. At the time his headquarters was in Washington, DC. He was a member of the American Society of Agronomy and the Soil Conservation Society of America. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy Hospital Corps and the U.S. Army
Field Artillery, during World War II
and the Korean War
, respectively. After naval service he returned to Texas A & M University and graduated in 1949 with a B.S. in agronomy and received his commission in the U. S Army Reserve. He returned to Texas A & M in the early seventies and received a Master of Agriculture degree. During Mr. Darby's career in the Soil Conservation Service he served in Texas; two years in Nicaragua; short periods in Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, and Iran; and several years in Washington, DC.
Mr. Darby is a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Christiansburg, Virginia. Survivors include his wife Jean Cummins Darby, whom he married in 1951; two sons, Dan and Bruce; daughters-in-law, Martha and Vicki; two daughters, Diana Carlson and Betsy (Gail) Stuart; son-in-law, Wayne Weade; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Mr. B. R. Darby, Jr of Jacksonville, TX. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends a hour before service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, VA.