

Gerald Bowles Dargusch "Gerry"

(Age 80)



Passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Heritage Village in Gainesville, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Virginia Dargusch; and his stepmother, Mary Dargusch. Survivors include four brothers Steve (Cindy), Peter, Glenn (Tim), and Richard; four sisters Lynn, Julie (Bob), Jeanne, and Etta (Mark); six nieces/nephews; and nine great nieces/nephews. Gerry was a graduate of Ohio University, served in the U.S. Army, and enjoyed a career at the Internal Revenue Service as a Computer Specialist. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Gainesville, VA. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or Catholic Charities USA. Condolences may be sent to: