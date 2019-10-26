The Washington Post

GERALD "Gerry" DARGUSCH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD "Gerry" DARGUSCH.
Service Information
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA
20110
(703)-257-6028
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Gainesville, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Gerald Bowles Dargusch "Gerry"  
(Age 80)  

Passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Heritage Village in Gainesville, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Virginia Dargusch; and his stepmother, Mary Dargusch. Survivors include four brothers Steve (Cindy), Peter, Glenn (Tim), and Richard; four sisters Lynn, Julie (Bob), Jeanne, and Etta (Mark); six nieces/nephews; and nine great nieces/nephews. Gerry was a graduate of Ohio University, served in the U.S. Army, and enjoyed a career at the Internal Revenue Service as a Computer Specialist. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Gainesville, VA. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or Catholic Charities USA. Condolences may be sent to:

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.