On Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a long and fulfilling life, Gerald Y. Dechter of Annapolis, MD joined the big band in the sky. Beloved husband of Ruth Dechter; loving father of Alan (Sheree) Dechter, Joel (Kathy) Dechter, and Larry (Jackie) Dechter; adored grandfather of Bradley, Ira, Amie, Sam, Max, Jackson and Logan; cherished uncle to Faye Mitchell; and devoted brother of predeceased Miriam. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.