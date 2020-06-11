GERALD DECHTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GERALD Y. DECHTER  
On Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a long and fulfilling life, Gerald Y. Dechter of Annapolis, MD joined the big band in the sky. Beloved husband of Ruth Dechter; loving father of Alan (Sheree) Dechter, Joel (Kathy) Dechter, and Larry (Jackie) Dechter; adored grandfather of Bradley, Ira, Amie, Sam, Max, Jackson and Logan; cherished uncle to Faye Mitchell; and devoted brother of predeceased Miriam. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 11, 2020
I worked as a Pharmacist at Adelphi Terrace Pharmacy for a decade in the 80's for and with Jerry. Not only was he my boss, mentor and colleague but also my friend. May he RIP after his long and fulfilling life.
John Hale
Coworker
June 11, 2020
To the entire Dechter family - I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. Gerry was a terrific personality and a kind soul. I have so many great memories of him. Debra and I send our heartfelt condolences to all of you. LES ROSENTHAL
Les Rosenthal
Friend
June 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Gerald Dechter. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved