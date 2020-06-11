GERALD DECHTER

GERALD Y. DECHTER
On Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a long and fulfilling life, Gerald Y. Dechter of Annapolis, MD joined the big band in the sky. Beloved husband of Ruth Dechter; loving father of Alan (Sheree) Dechter, Joel (Kathy) Dechter, and Larry (Jackie) Dechter; adored grandfather of Bradley, Ira, Amie, Sam, Max, Jackson and Logan; cherished uncle to Faye Mitchell; and devoted brother of predeceased Miriam. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.