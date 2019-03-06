GERALD "Jerry" DELO

GERALD LEE DELO "Jerry" (Age 62)  

Passed away on February 26, 2019. Jerry is survived by his wife Esther, daughter Kristin (Dan), and brothers Mike (Vicki) and Jeff (Donna), nieces, nephews and countless other relatives and friends. Friends may visit at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA on Friday, March 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service is at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2701 Cameron Mills Road, Alexandria, VA on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. Interment Columbia Gardens Cemetery, Arlington, VA. For more detailed information about Jerry and selected choices for donations, please refer to Advent's website
Westminster Presbyterian Chr
2701 Cameron Mills Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2019
