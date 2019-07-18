

GERALD MAURICE GATES (Age 82)



Gerald Maurice Gates peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Laurel, MD. He is survived by his loving wife, Constance Lovell Gates, his devoted children: his son, Marlon Maurice Gates, his two daughters, Jerilyn Anice Gates and Tracey Noreen Green, his daughter-in-law, Rhonda Gates, two stepdaughters Pamela Baker and Lynn Roberts, and a host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Clifford and Lloyd Wayne Gates,his father John Gates, his mother, Mary Elizabeth Gates; four sisters and one brother. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Gerald Gates on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Slocum Funeral Home service, 7529 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton MD 20735. Viewing at 10 a.m. immediately followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. and internment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722.