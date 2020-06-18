GERALD GREENWALD

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Gerald Marvin Greenwald of Bethesda, MD, passed away at the age of 88, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Joan Greenwald; devoted father of James Greenwald (Marcy), Steven Greenwald (Alana), Herbert Greenwald (Sandra) and David Greenwald; loving grandfather of Jennifer, Jason, Jonathan, Zachary, Leah, Adam, Max, Blair, Brian, Tara and Sebastian; adored great-grandfather of Talin, Nathan, Natalie, Charles and Ella. A private graveside service will be held at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation or JSSA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.