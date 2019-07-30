The Washington Post

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation
N. Rogers Ave.
Gerald Malcolm Hillman, of Ellicott City, passed away on July 29, at the age of 81. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Rona Hillman (nee Wagman); sons, Carey (Lisa) Hillman, and Steven (Coleen) Hillman; brother, Louis Hillman; grandchildren, Eric (Elizabeth) Hillman, Kevin Hillman, Zachary Hillman, and Olivia Hillman; and great-grandchildren, Connor and Rachel Hillman. Gerald is predeceased by his parents, Meyer and Yetta Hillman.
 
Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to any charity dedicated to Parkinson's research. In mourning at the residence of Rona Hillman.Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.

Published in The Washington Post on July 30, 2019
