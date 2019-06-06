

GERALD JAMES HOF



Born September 16, 1950, Gerald James "Gerry" Hof, 68, of Alexandria, VA died at home on June 1, 2019 after a brief illness. The son of Alice and the late Fred G. Hof, Gerry was raised in Port Washington, NY and was retired from the printing trade. A 1972 graduate with a degree in geography from Morris Harvey College, WV, he served in the Peace Corps in Burkina Faso from 1973 to 1975. An outstanding baseball player in his youth, he was a dedicated Yankees fan and an avid student of postal history. A devoted grandfather, Gerry is survived by his mother, his son Christopher DiJiacomo of Downingtown, PA, two grandsons, Matthew and Michael, three siblings, Fred and Ken Hof, and Lisa Gould, and four nephews and nieces Claudine Weber-Hof, Brooke O'Gara, Fred and Edward Hof. A private family memorial service in his honor will be held at a date to be determined.