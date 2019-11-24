

Gerard F. Hurley

"Jerry" (Age 84)



Of Gaithersburg, died on November, 20, 2019. Born October 9, 1935, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Charles and Marguerite Hurley. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Mary "Dody"; daughters Jeanine Hurley, Diane Hurley Jordan and husband Ted Jordan, and grandchildren Kyle and Jessica Jordan; sisters Jane Dofflemyer and Susan Nichols, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jerry attended St. Anthony's High School, in Washington, D.C., and served as a corpsman in the Navy, before graduating from the University of Maryland with a degree in journalism. At Maryland, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega and maintained active involvement, including regularly gathering with his fraternity brothers, throughout his life.

Very active in the Washington, DC, association community, Jerry spent many years with the National Spa and Pool Institute and the National Club Association before launching his own business, the Association Executive Resources Group. Most recently, he was awaiting the spring publication of It's Your Gavel, a guide for nonprofit governance.

Jerry was passionate about many things, including his family, his Catholic faith, and politics. Those who had the pleasure of dining in his company recall a congenial host, always focused on his guests' comfort and entertainment. He was a lover of language and of travel, as well as an avid reader. Many of his friends and family grew to expect his arrival accompanied with a carefully curated article in hand, tailored to each person's interests.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 29, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Gaithersburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima or a . Please sign the family online guestbook at