Gerald J. Milihram, 88 of Manassas, VA passed peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was a loving father who will be remembered fondly by his eight children. Born and spending some of his childhood in Detroit MI, influenced his love of cars. Jerry's automotive experience spanned decades as a Dealer, Manager and Salesman, he sold every GM automobile. If it was on wheel's he sold it in Maryland, Michigan and Virginia. His hobbies included woodworking and repairing/restoring automobiles. Jerry gave hugs that were truly uplifting. Survived by his children, Theresa (Timothy), Regina, Catherine, Alice (Patrick), Joseph (Steven), Frank (Karen), Paula and Mark and his former wife and their mother Ines; grandchildren, Anthony (Elizabeth), Matthew, Samantha, Jacob (Natalie), Daniel, Jonah; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret, parents Lea and Frank; brothers, Roger (Carol), Norman, and Julien (Betty). Jerry was a devoted Catholic, previously active with Knights of Columbus, International Order of Alhambra and US Navy Veteran.The family will receive friends (masks required) at Collins Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, June 18, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Graveside Service and Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring MD, Friday, June 19, 2020. Memorial Contributions to: Knights of Columbus - EDW Council, 5115 Little Falls Rd., Arlington, VA 22207www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
