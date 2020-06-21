GERALD LEE



GERALD E. LEE

Gerald E. Lee, 79, died at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday, June 12, 2020 of heart failure. Born to the late William R. and Helen E. Lee on June 16, 1940, in Washington, DC, he graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1959 and married Jean (Webster) on October 12, 1963. Jerry retired from the US Postal Service in Alexandria after 37 years during which he endeared his customers with his kindness and concern. He was a fan of the Washington Redskins and made many fond memories attending games at RFK stadium. An avid golfer and boating enthusiast, he spent his retirement years in Alexandria and Colonial Beach. He was blessed with many friends in both locations. Jerry was a fun loving guy who will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, heartfelt compassion, and strong loyalty to his family and friends. He tenderly cared for the many dogs and cats who shared a home with him and Jean over the years. In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his sister, Linda Allen; brother Tony, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Jerry's honor may be made to the Colonial Beach Humane Society, P.O. Box 393, Colonial Beach VA 22443 or Westmoreland County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1000, Montross VA 22520.



