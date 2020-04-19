

GERALD LEE MARCEY "Jerry"



Gerald "Jerry" Lee Marcey, age 80, of Haymarket, VA, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, of an acute stroke at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA, surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 25, 1939, in

Washington, DC to the late Reverdy Donaldson Marcey and the late Janet (Wilson) Marcey. He was also predeceased by one son-in-law, James Dunseath, Jr; and one brother-in-law, Truett Lowry.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 61-1/2 years, Ruth T. Marcey of Haymarket, VA; two children: Terri Dunseath of Haymarket, VA and Brian Marcey of Bristow, VA; one grandson, James (Jimmy) Dunseath III of Haymarket, VA; one sister: Bonnie Lowry of Greencastle, IN; one niece: Marci Hoagland and husband Willie of Greencastle, IN, and numerous extended family and friends.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of Northern Virginia. He graduated from Fairfax High School where he participated in varsity football, basketball, and baseball.

Jerry worked for Washington Gas for 30 years and retired as a Sales Manager. He officiated high school football for 20 years with the Northern Virginia Football Officials Association. He was a member of Haymarket Masonic Lodge #313 and a member of The Mended Hearts Northern Virginia Chapter 200.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com