GERALD LIEBENAU

Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
GERALD LIEBENAU  

On February 27, 2020, Gerald "Jerry" Liebenau passed away in Bethesda, MD. He was 94 years old and had been preceded in death by Vivian Liebenau, his loving wife of 63 years. Jerry Liebenau is survived by his children, Betsi (Harold) Closter, Jonathan (Gï¿½ï¿½l Berna Özcan) Liebenau, Arlene (Pete) Reiniger, and Janet Liebenau; grandchildren Matthew Closter (Julie Berger), Eliot Reiniger, Avram and Ada Liebenau; and great grandchildren Sadie and Henry Closter. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, 12 noon at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC 20012. Internment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 28, 2020
