On Friday, January 31, 2020, the beloved husband of the late Sally McBride, father of Maryann McBride, Jane (Gary) Latta, and the late Barbara Facini; father-in-law of Stephen Facini; grandfather of four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to Gerald's interment on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, Maryland at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Gerald's Family requests memorial contributions in his name to the Greenbelt American Legion Post # 136. Online guestbook available at
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2020
