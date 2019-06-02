

Gerald S. McKenna



Gerald Sartwell McKenna (Age 91) Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, formerly of Bethesda, died at home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Helen Martin McKenna, brother of Sr. Judith McKenna, C.S.C. and the late Mary Patricia Halpin, father of Paul (Laura), Hugh (Manuela), the late Thomas and Edward, Lawrence, Michael, Jude and James (Siobhan), grandfather of nine, great-grandfather of four, and uncle to six surviving nieces and nephews. Jerry was born in Washington, DC to Grace and Harry McKenna and graduated from Blessed Sacrament School, Gonzaga College High School, Catholic University and Georgetown Law School. Visitation will be held at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, Bethesda, MD, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 11 a.m. on June 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gonzaga College High School for the Class of '44 Scholarship Fund.