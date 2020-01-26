Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD MERKEL. View Sign Service Information Holy Trinity Catholic Church 3513 N St NW Washington, DC 20007 Service 10:30 AM Holy Trinity Catholic Church 3513 N Street NW Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

MERKEL Gerald Merkel (Age 67) Of Arlington, VA, known to friends and family as Jerry, died unexpectedly of metastatic pancreatic cancer in his home in the Adirondacks on January 22, 2020. Jerry was a dedicated and cherished husband, father, and grandfather. He was a true partner in everything with his wife of thirty-seven years, Cathy Ventura-Merkel. He embodied hard work, joy, and love of family, especially for his four children, Luke, Brett, Matt, and Molly. As a grandfather, he was enthusiastic, energetic, and loving with his new grandchildren, James and Meredith. To meet Jerry was to be charmed by his humor and larger-than-life personality. Jerry was born on July 15, 1952 in Bowie, Maryland, to Arthur "Otto" Merkel and Margaret "Peggy" Maher Merkel. He attended Bowie High School, where he was a star football player, wrestler and track runner. He earned a football scholarship to Bowie State University, which he attended while living at home so he could help his family on Merkel Farm. After graduating from college, Jerry became an avid and accomplished runner in the DC area. Through running, he made many close friends, eventually became a 2:33 marathoner, and met the love of his life, Cathy. Jerry worked for thirty-five years as a department director at the Pension Benefit Guaran-tee Corporation, before retiring to go onto a second career at the Stratford Program, where he worked for ten years with kids with special needs; it brought great joy to his life. Jerry thrived when active and could rarely be found "burning daylight," as he put it. He loved hiking with his family, and in 2014-16 completed all of the high peaks in the Adirondacks with Cathy, becoming a proud 46'er. He enjoyed time at Brant Lake, NY skiing with Cathy and Molly, daily runs, and frequent walks with his golden retriever, Maggie. He loved being outdoors and being surrounded by family. Jerry is survived by his wife, Cathy; his children, Luke, Brett, Matt, and Molly Merkel; his grandchildren, James and Meredith Merkel; his daughters-in-law, Anne and Shannon Merkel; his sister, Joyce Willey; his brothers, Jim (Helene), Ernest (Stephanie), and Tommy Merkel; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A service will be held on Thursday, January 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3513 N Street NW, Washington, DC. It will be followed by a reception at the Merkels' house in Arlington, VA, open to all. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jerry's name to the , the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or to Jerry's grandchildren's scholarship fund at

