GERALD MILLER

MILLER Gerald O. Miller (Age 81) Of Catonsville, MD and formerly a long-time resident of Arlington. He passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Gerald, known as Jerry, was born on April 28, 1939 in Long Beach, CA where his father was stationed in the Navy. He was the only son of Miles G. "Jerry" and Ruth Miller. On July 12, 1986 he married Loretta Ann Marzetti who predeceased him earlier this year after nearly a year of battling with cancer. Jerry was a four-sport letterman in high school after which he served his country as a Marine. After his tour of duty, he graduated from the University of Illinois in 1966. He began his career in the federal government in 1967 in Joliet, IL and moved into an intriguing new field of computers in 1968. In 1970, a new federal department, the EPA, took him to Cary, NC. He and Loretta were both charter members of the EPA though on different paths. The EPA would ultimately bring them together many years later. A self-taught computer programmer, he excelled at programming and management. Jerry served with integrity, honesty and distinction in Cary, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. As an example; as a branch chief in the Pesticide Program he pioneered just-in-time modular programming for the program's major database. He delivered under schedule and under budget, with a product which lasted over twenty years. His leadership was focused on the job, with no time for gossip or office games, thereby earning the respect of his staff and managers alike. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David G. and Debra Miller of Leesburg, VA, daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Duane Epperly of Gaithersburg, MD, and daughter, Dolores Miller of Harpers Ferry, WV. His grandchildren include Logan Epperly and Shelby Epperly. A private memorial will be held at the gravesite on Monday, October 19th at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Alexandria, Virginia. Donations may be offered in honor of Gerald Oren Miller to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. https://www.nga.gov/support/donate-now.html
