

Gerald A. Price



Passed September 16, 2019 in Georgia. He was born in Atlanta, GA to Mr. Lonnie E. and Mrs. Annie D. Price.

Price received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Tennessee State University in 1965 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force at his graduation ceremony. His first assignment was at Holloman AFB in New Mexico followed by a tour at Hanscom Field in Massachusetts. After his Air Force service he attained a MBA from Georgia State University.

His civilian professional career began at Georgia Power in Atlanta GA. He relocated to Washington and worked at Booz, Allen, and Hamilton; Mitre Corporation, the Department of Energy, and WSSC.

Price was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Washington DC and served as a member of the Sound Committee. He leaves his brother, Charles A. Price and his sister, Pamela Price Tisby, both residing in Georgia. He also is survived by his niece, Rose Tisby, and his nephew, Brian Tisby.

His funeral service is Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Lemon and Sons Funeral Home in McDonough GA.