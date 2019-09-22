The Washington Post

GERALD PRICE (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD PRICE.
Service Information
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA
30253
(770)-957-4337
Wake
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Gerald A. Price  

Passed September 16, 2019 in Georgia. He was born in Atlanta, GA to Mr. Lonnie E. and Mrs. Annie D. Price.
Price received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Tennessee State University in 1965 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force at his graduation ceremony. His first assignment was at Holloman AFB in New Mexico followed by a tour at Hanscom Field in Massachusetts. After his Air Force service he attained a MBA from Georgia State University.
His civilian professional career began at Georgia Power in Atlanta GA. He relocated to Washington and worked at Booz, Allen, and Hamilton; Mitre Corporation, the Department of Energy, and WSSC.
Price was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Washington DC and served as a member of the Sound Committee. He leaves his brother, Charles A. Price and his sister, Pamela Price Tisby, both residing in Georgia. He also is survived by his niece, Rose Tisby, and his nephew, Brian Tisby.
His funeral service is Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Lemon and Sons Funeral Home in McDonough GA.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.