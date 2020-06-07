Gerald Reid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Edward Reid  
Gerald Edward Reid, Jr., 75, of Annapolis, MD passed away on May 30, 2020. Loving husband of 52 years to Carol Reid; father to Jane Ellen Reid of Champaign, IL, and Becky Reid Qualey of Annapolis; brother to John Reid of Orlando, FL, Jim Reid of Sebring, FL and Sara Reid Kline of Deltona, FL; grandfather to Elias and Jason Khuri-Reid and Tara and Reid Qualey; brother-in-law to Patti Rubel (Gary) of Simi Valley, CA; and a lifelong friend to Robert "Metz" Steinmeyer (Anne) of Pittsburgh, PA. Interment will be at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD, 21122.Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved