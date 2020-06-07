Gerald Edward Reid, Jr., 75, of Annapolis, MD passed away on May 30, 2020. Loving husband of 52 years to Carol Reid; father to Jane Ellen Reid of Champaign, IL, and Becky Reid Qualey of Annapolis; brother to John Reid of Orlando, FL, Jim Reid of Sebring, FL and Sara Reid Kline of Deltona, FL; grandfather to Elias and Jason Khuri-Reid and Tara and Reid Qualey; brother-in-law to Patti Rubel (Gary) of Simi Valley, CA; and a lifelong friend to Robert "Metz" Steinmeyer (Anne) of Pittsburgh, PA. Interment will be at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD, 21122.Online condolences may be made on