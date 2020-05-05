

Gerald Leon Sacks



Originally from Boston, a Washingtonian for forty years, an Endodontist in private practice in Alexandria, Virginia from 1967 to 1997, died on April 27, 2020, in Delray Beach, Florida, of a brain hemorrhage. Husband of the late Elaine Sacks; son of Fritzy and Charles Sacks; son-in-law of Blanche and Manuel Levin; father to Mike and Alan Sacks; father-in-law to Sarah Sacks and Danielle Deschenes; grandfather to Shimmy, Meir and Daphne; brother-in-law to Reva and Ken Pataki; uncle to Bonnie and Howard Sachs; uncle to Cindy and Kevin Fitzgerald; great uncle and godfather to Brandon Fitzgerald; great uncle to Jamie, Josh, Noah and Jackson Frankel, Lauren, Adam, Sloane and Ryan Wertheimer; great uncle to Carli, Rafi, Landon and Wes Silver; cousin to Stacey Kasendorf, cousin and godfather to Alex Kasendorf, cousin to Eddie and Arlene and Karen and Bob Levitt, cousin to Nancy Sacks and Jeffrey Rothman, cousin to Scott and Marci Rothman, cousin to Fred and Phyllis Feldman, cousin to Penni and Jeffrey Harstone, and Alicia Hartstone Bridgett. Funeral was held at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens on April 28, 2020. Donations to be made to the Michael J Fox Parkinson's Foundation. We will all remember and miss his funny, gentle, kind spirit.