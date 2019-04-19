GERALD TOLPIN

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD TOLPIN.

 

GERALD TOLPIN  

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, GERALD TOLPIN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Sandra A Tolpin. Devoted father of Leah (Jerry) Keilsohn and the late Mona Martin and Karen Schubert. Dear brother of the late Leslie Tolpin. Loving grandfather of Erica Schubert and William and Monica Keilsohn. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. Interment following. After the interment, the family will receive relatives and friends at the home of Leah and Jerry Keilsohn. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Funeral Home
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.