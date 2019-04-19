GERALD TOLPIN
On Thursday, April 18, 2019, GERALD TOLPIN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Sandra A Tolpin. Devoted father of Leah (Jerry) Keilsohn and the late Mona Martin and Karen Schubert. Dear brother of the late Leslie Tolpin. Loving grandfather of Erica Schubert and William and Monica Keilsohn. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. Interment following. After the interment, the family will receive relatives and friends at the home of Leah and Jerry Keilsohn. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.